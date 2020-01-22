Gov. Baker releases $44.6B state budget proposal

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker has released a $44.6 billion state budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The plan unveiled Wednesday includes a proposed increase in a per-ride assessment charged to ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

The plan also includes a new oversight board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, a modernization of tax collections, and a $310 million deposit into the state’s “rainy day fund.”

The ride-hailing proposal would increase the per-ride assessment from the current 20 cents to $1, with 70% going to the state and 30% going to cities and towns.

