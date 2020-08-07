Gov. Baker says few exceptions on travel restrictions for Rhode Islanders

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is reminding Rhode Islanders that travel restrictions are now in place and fines will be attached to those who don’t comply.

Beginning Friday, Rhode Islanders traveling into the state will have to quarantine for 14 days or produce negative test results for the novel coronavirus or face a fine.

Exceptions, including commuting in for work, grocery shopping and banking, are allowed.

“Go to the store, do your shopping, wear a face mask, keep 6 feet apart from people and go home,” Baker said during a press conference on Friday.

Rhode Island was added to the list of high-risk states due to an increase in coronavirus cases there.

During this time, Baker is asking Rhode Islanders to refrain from visiting the state for recreational activities, such as dining at restaurants.

