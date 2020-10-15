Gov. Baker says he ‘cannot support’ President Trump’s re-election bid

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is not backing President Donald Trump’s reelection bid and may not cast a vote for president for the second election in a row.

The Republican governor’s communications director, Lizzy Guyton, released a statement Wednesday, saying, “The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits.”

When asked during a press conference Wednesday if he might not vote for president this year, Baker replied, “We’ll see.”

The governor did not support Trump during the 2016 Republican primary, did not support him as the GOP’s presidential nominee, and said in 2016 that he did not cast a vote for president.

