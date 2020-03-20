Gov. Baker says he’s not implementing lockdown ‘just because somebody else did’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday said he has no plans to implement a statewide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus “just because” California and New York decided to do it.

“I’m not going to do it just because someone else did it,” Baker said at a press conference when asked about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom enacting shelter-in-place orders in the last 24 hours.

Baker told reporters at the State House that he will be making decisions based on the “best guidance” he is given by public health officials, in addition to the state’s coronavirus advisory board.

The governor added that he doesn’t want people to feel like they have to be stuck in their homes on an around-the-clock basis but he did stress the importance of social distancing.

“We don’t want people to feel like they can’t go outside,” Baker said. “But we need to be respectful of all the issues with social distancing.”

Baker added that closing down bars and restaurants was not an easy decision but that it was the right move.

“I think at this point in time, based on the facts, we’re where we belong,” Baker said while addressing the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Baker also said that the public seems to be taking the pandemic “very seriously.”

