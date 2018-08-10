Gov. Baker signs bill authorizing sales tax holiday this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday formally authorizing a sales tax holiday this weekend.

The economic development bill, which was approved by lawmakers in the final moments of the formal legislative session last week, will waive the 6.25 percent sales tax on most store items this Saturday and Sunday.

There has not been a sales tax holiday in Massachusetts since 2015.

It’s unclear how Baker plans to act on the rest of the $1 billion economic development package.

This weekend, there will be a Sales Tax Holiday in Massachusetts. I am pleased to sign, as part of the #EconDev bill, this provision into law to support our small businesses and give our residents a break. #BuyInMA pic.twitter.com/K3EshXTqYm — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 10, 2018

