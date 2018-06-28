BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Thursday that will increase the minimum wage, require paid leave for workers and mandate an annual August sales tax holiday.

The so-called “grand bargain” was designed to keep a series of ballot questions off the November ballot, including a proposal to cut the state sales tax from the current 6.25 percent to 5 percent.

The Republican signed the bill in his office alongside Democratic legislative leaders.

The bill will let workers take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a sick family member or new baby and up to 20 weeks of paid leave for their own medical needs.

It will also gradually raise the state’s minimum wage from $11 to $15 an hour by 2023.

“Grand compromise” bill signed into law by @CharlieBakerMA. Increases min wage to $15/hr. pic.twitter.com/JuLSCUaZI3 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 28, 2018

