Gov. Baker signs bill making Juneteenth an annual state holiday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill that recognizes Juneteenth as an annual state holiday.

The June 19 holiday, which commemorates the day that the last slaves were freed in the south, was recognized in a proclamation that the governor issued earlier in the year.

The holiday will now be an official holiday in the state beginning in 2021.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)