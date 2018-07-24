Gov. Baker signs bill to protect Mass. Firefighters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Tuesday that helps protect Massachusetts firefighters.

The bill helps guarantee disability benefits for firefighters who experience the hazards of the job, including cancer.

“I think for everybody who knows anyone who has suffered through a bout with cancer, this bill in particular which basically provides the kinds of protection we should provide to our firefighting community should make a big difference for them,” Baker said. “They’re not going to have to worry about losing their pay or losing their insurance.”

