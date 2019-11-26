BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a bill that would provide $1.5 billion in new spending on the state’s K-12 education system.

Supporters of the measure say it will help ensure schools have the resources needed to provide high quality education for students across the state, regardless of zip code or income level.

The Republican signed the bill Tuesday.

Legislative leaders say the new law will help schools that serve high numbers of low-income students while also benefiting districts across the state with updates to the existing school funding formula.

The law also requires school districts to develop three-year plans to close student achievement gaps using expanded learning time, increased counseling, expanded early learning and pre-kindergarten programs, early college and career readiness pathways, and a more diverse teacher workforce.

