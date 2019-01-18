Gov. Baker: Tax hike will help towns address climate change

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing an increase in the state excise tax on real estate transfers to help Massachusetts communities better prepare for the effects of climate change.

Baker said Friday the plan will be included in his proposed state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The Republican will unveil his full budget plan next week.

Baker said the money from the proposed excise tax increase would help communities pay for storm water upgrades, dams and flood controls, drainage and culvert improvements, drought mitigation and other strategies to cope with a changing climate.

The program would be paid for by an increase of more than 0.2 percent in the state’s deed excise tax rate. The tax is paid by the seller upon the transfer of property.

