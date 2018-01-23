BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker will look back at some recent successes and lay out his priorities for the new year on Tuesday when he delivers his last state of the state address before seeking a second term in office.

The Republican told reporters that he’s planning to discuss the progress that the state has made in combatting the opioid overdose epidemic in his speech. He’s also expected to talk about the state’s future transportation needs, a push for more renewable energy, and the need for new housing while renewing his opposition to any new, broad-based tax hikes.

“I’m going to talk a little bit about some of the success we’ve had over the course of the past few years as a collective up here,” Baker said Monday after his weekly meeting with Democratic leaders in the state House and Senate.

Baker is up for re-election. He faces at least three Democratic challengers: former Newton Mayor Setti Warren; environmental activist Robert Massie; and Jay Gonzalez, a budget official under former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.

The issues Baker plans to discuss are:

——

OPIOID OVERDOSES

The administration has pointed to a reduction in opioid deaths and in the number of opioid prescriptions as signs that efforts to curb overdoses are showing results.

Baker said he’ll push lawmakers to approve a follow-up bill that would allow police officers and medical professionals to bring high-risk individuals to substance abuse treatment centers, even against their will, for up to 72 hours.

The bill would set credentialing standards for “recovery coaches” who help people to overcome addiction, allow all pharmacies to carry the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, and make it easier to prescribe small amounts of opioid painkillers.

——

TRANSPORTATION

Baker announced Tuesday the formation of a new “Commission on the Future of Transportation in the Commonwealth” to help the administration come up with solutions to the state’s future transportation needs.

Baker said the 18-member commission will focus on at least five key areas including: climate and resiliency; transportation electrification; autonomous and connected vehicles, including ride-sharing services; transit and mobility services; and land use and demographic trends.

The goal is to come up with recommendations by December.

——

HOUSING

Baker also plans to discuss what he’s calling his “Housing Choice Initiative” aimed at creating 135,000 new housing units in Massachusetts by 2025 in part by approving more than $10 million in incentives, grant funding and technical assistance each year.

Baker unveiled the initiative last month, pointing out that Massachusetts home prices have soared at the fastest rate in the nation, and that rents in metropolitan Boston are among the highest in the country.

As part of the initiative, Baker has proposed legislation that would let communities changes zoning laws by a simple majority vote instead of the current two-thirds votes. Massachusetts is one of just 10 states to require a supermajority vote to change local zoning, he said.

——

ENVIRONMENT

Baker also plans to talk about ongoing efforts to increase the state’s reliance on renewable energy. His aides say he’ll also talk about new initiatives on climate change.

In 2016, Baker signed a law requiring the state to solicit contracts for 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy, including hydropower, onshore wind and solar power, along with at least 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

——

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Baker — who has often found himself at odds with members of the national Republican Party including President Donald Trump — said it’s important for state leaders to present a united front to the federal government on policies that directly affect the state.

“What happens at the federal level matters here in Massachusetts and it’s important as I said last year in my state-of-the-state for us to be united in our efforts to make sure we protect what happens here,” Baker said Monday.

“For example we spent a lot of time this past year working to preserve and protect the universal health care law that existed on the books here in Massachusetts,” he said.

