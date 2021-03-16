Gov. Baker to release vaccine rollout timeline for all remaining Mass. residents as more shipment rolls in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker announced that he will be releasing the vaccine rollout timeline for all remaining Massachusetts residents.

Baker tweeted this announcement Tuesday and wrote, “Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.”

In the Twitter announcement, the governor went on to thank everyone for making Massachusetts a national leader in the vaccine effort.

Tuesday also marked the first day eligible people began receiving notifications from the state after using the new pre-registration system.

Steven Cabral cares for his mother and said he signed her up last Friday and is relieved to learn her first dose is coming soon.

“I just really want her to get vaccinated. She’s my number one concern,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll get vaccinated by I can wait until my time is up.”

This comes as the state is starting to see an increase in vaccine shipments.

The federal government will be sending 170,000 doses to Massachusetts — 20,000 more than the week before.

That number also includes 8,000 extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine that was unexpected.

Tuesday, state health officials also confirmed the first case of the highly contagious Brazilian variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a woman from Barnstable County.

It is unclear if she traveled before contracting the virus.

