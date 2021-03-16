Gov. Baker to release vaccine rollout timeline for all remaining Mass. residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker announced that he will be releasing the vaccine rollout timeline for all remaining Massachusetts residents.

Baker tweeted this announcement Tuesday and wrote, “Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.”

All phase one and some phase two priority groups are now eligible for vaccinations, including the elderly, people 65 and up with two comorbidities, health care workers, residents and staff of long-term and congregate-care facilities, teachers and first responders.

Tomorrow morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in MA’s vaccine plan. Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine. Thank you for making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort! — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 16, 2021

To find your phase and priority group, click here. To find a vaccine clinic near you, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)