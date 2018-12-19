Gov. Baker to ring Red Kettle bell after Salvation Army announces drastic dip in donations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, House Speaker Robert DeLeo, and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross will take over the Salvation Army Red Kettle in Downtown Crossing on Thursday after the charitable organization announced donations were down this year across the state by about 50 percent.

Red Kettles serve as a vital source of funding every holiday season for the organization’s programming and services that assist hundreds of thousands of children, families, and seniors across Massachusetts.

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division has set a statewide Red Kettle campaign goal of $3.5 million this year but donations are said to be drastically down compared to this time a year ago.

Baker will man the Red Kettle outside of Macy’s starting at 11 a.m. DeLeo will take over at 12 p.m. and Gross will follow him at 1 p.m.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh rang the bell last week.

