BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to sign the most extensive overhaul of Massachusetts’ criminal procedures in decades.

The bill makes changes to everything from the state’s bail system to the use of solitary confinement.

It calls for greater use of programs that divert some youthful offenders and people struggling with mental health issues or drug addiction away from involvement with the courts.

It would let certain prior offenses to be expunged from a person’s record including those no longer crimes, such as possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The Republican governor plans to sign the bill Friday at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The compromise bill has been praised by lawmakers from both parties. It was approved last week by votes of 37-0 in the Senate and 148-5 in the House.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)