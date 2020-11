BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker is expected to take part in a major meeting with President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday.

Biden and a group of bipartisan governors from across the country are set to discuss the coronavirus pandemic at the virtual meeting.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also expected to take part.

