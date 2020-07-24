Gov. Baker to throw out first pitch at Red Sox home opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park on Friday night before the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles, his administration announced.
Baker’s toss will precede the official start of the pandemic-shortened, 60-game season for the Red Sox.
Boston’s home opener will be played in an empty stadium because fans will not be allowed in the stands until further notice.
The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the hill for Boston.
