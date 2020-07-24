Gov. Baker to throw out first pitch at Red Sox home opener

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces that a state of emergency would go into effect during an update on coronavirus preparedness and planning at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park on Friday night before the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles, his administration announced.

Baker’s toss will precede the official start of the pandemic-shortened, 60-game season for the Red Sox.

Boston’s home opener will be played in an empty stadium because fans will not be allowed in the stands until further notice.

The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the hill for Boston.

