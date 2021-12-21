BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday is expected to unveil a new plan to support the state’s health care system as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

RELATED: Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

Baker will join Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders at the State House at 9 a.m. to discuss new measures that will be implemented to assist health care workers as hospitals struggle with a surging number of COVID-19 patients.

The governor’s announcement comes a day after Boston Mayor Michelle announced a plan that will require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses in the city.

Earlier this month, Baker said that he was considering calling on the National Guard to support the state’s health care system.

Health officials on Monday reported more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases as the number of hospitalizations across the state topped 1,500.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)