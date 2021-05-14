Gov. Baker to update Massachusetts reopening plans next week, some business owners in sticky situation

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said in a tweet Friday that he’ll update the state’s reopening plans early next week.

Baker’s comments came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

“The @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week,” the Republican tweeted. “Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return to our new normal.”

Two weeks ago, Massachusetts began to ease up on mask requirements by allowing residents to go maskless in outdoor public settings as long as they could continue to socially distance from others.

Face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public places, including stores. Store owners can still refuse entry to any customer who won’t put on a mask.

From adding outdoor seating to masking up the wait staff, Union Street Restaurant has been doing whatever it takes to keep up with covid restrictions. But, the state’s delay in matching the CDC’s new relaxed mask restrictions for vaccinated customers has added a new challenge.

“Right now, I’m getting a lot of people that are coming in that are going on our property without wearing masks,” said general manager Steve Sanchez. “I have to remind them that we are still abiding by Governor Baker’s laws and we have to make sure that while they’re on our property wear a mask.”

Restauranteurs across the state said they hate to be put in the position of having to be the bad guy.

“Look, restaurants are in the business of saying yes. We’re not in the business of saying no. We’ve had to say nah a lot over the last 14 months or so,” said Bob Luz who serves as the President and CEO of the Mass. Restaurant Association. “Again, we’re asking for the public’s patience and cooperation.”

Face coverings also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except when eating or drinking.

Under the state’s existing reopening timetable, beginning May 29, street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be allowed to open at 50% of their previous capacity, and bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90-minute limit and no dance floors.

While parents may be happy to drop their masks this summer, the CDC has said children who haven’t been vaccinated should keep on wearing them.

“I would absolutely encourage my kids to keep their masks on just because there’s still a lot we don’t know and I’d rather be safe. Be more cautious,” said mother of two Anna Berglund.

Beginning Aug. 1, other businesses will be allowed to open, including nightclubs, indoor water parks, ball pits. saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers and health clubs.

FEWER HIGH RISK COMMUNITIES

As more people are vaccinated, the number of Massachusetts cities and towns considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has shrunk to just six, the fifth consecutive week the number has fallen, state health officials say.

There were 13 communities on the list a week ago, and 26 the previous week. It peaked at 229 in mid-January.

The communities that remain at high risk according to state Department of Public Health data released Thursday are Edgartown, New Bedford, Acushnet, Taunton, Lowell and Lawrence.

Brockton dropped to moderate risk after spending much of the pandemic in the high-risk zone.

“The city has been devastated by COVID but it now appears that we are starting to head in the right direction,” Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said in a statement. “I strongly encourage all residents to get vaccinated and to continue to follow the guidance of public health officials in order to return to normal as safely and quickly as possible.”

Nearly 2.8 million Massachusetts residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the department.

