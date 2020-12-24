Gov. Baker tours COVID-19 field hospital set to open next week in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker toured a COVID-19 field hospital that is set to open in Lowell by the end of the month.

The field hospital, located in the UMass Lowell Recreation Center, is meant to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases expected after the holidays.

The same location was used in April at the height of the pandemic as an alternative care site for Lowell General Hospital patients but was not needed at the time.

