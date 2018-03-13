Gov. Baker urges residents to ‘stay off roads’ as storm moves through

(WHDH) — Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday urged residents to stay home as the nor’easter powers through the state.

“Please stay off the roads for the next several hours. Whiteouts and slippery roads are creating hazardous conditions,” Baker said.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down a section of the Mass Pike Tuesday morning. A speed limit restruction of 40 mph is in place until further notice.

In addition to heavy snow, high winds along the coast and Southeastern Massachusetts have knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The outages are expected to climb.

“Please charge devices now and make sure you have batteries on hand for flashlights,” Baker said.

Baker said the MBTA will continue to operate on a restricted schedule. Many trains are equipped with snowplows to keep tracks clear. Changes could be made to bus routes due to deteriorating road conditions.

State officials will continue to monitor the storm and deploy more crews as needed to best prepare for Wednesday morning’s commute, according to Baker.

