Gov. Baker’s ban on medical marijuana vaping products may end next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s ban on medical marijuana vaping products will come to an end next week unless the state’s Cannabis Control Commission votes to keep it in place.

A state judge ruled Tuesday that the commission should decide on medical marijuana bans, not Baker.

If the commission doesn’t act on adopting emergency regulations in the coming days, medical vaping products will again be available at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The ruling doesn’t apply to the ban on tobacco and recreational marijuana vaping products.

Vape retailers filed a complaint in Suffolk Superior Court last week asking for an emergency order for a “show cause” hearing in an attempt to delay or end the ban entirely. However, the judge denied the request.

Baker declared a public health emergency on Sept. 24 and temporarily banned the sale of vaping products and devices, in response to the growing number of cases of severe lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes and cannabis and nicotine vaping products in Massachusetts and nationally.

Two Massachusetts residents have died from vaping-associated lung injuries, according to state health officials.

