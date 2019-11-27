Gov. Baker’s ban on vaping products to end earlier than expected

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will sign An Act Modernizing Tobacco Regulations on Wednesday and announce the temporary ban on all vaping products will be lifted Dec. 11.

Baker and Polito will be joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, Attorney General Maura Healey, Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, Sen. John Keenan, state Rep. Danielle Gregoire, other legislators and advocates for the signing ceremony.

The Dec. 11 deadline will give the Department of Public Health time to promote new vaping regulations.

The initial ban was slated to end on Dec. 24.

