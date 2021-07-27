BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jamey L. Tesler as Secretary of Transportation and CEO of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Tesler has served as Acting Secretary since January, when he was appointed to replace former Secretary Stephanie Pollack after Pollack’s appointment as Deputy Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration for the Biden-Harris Administration.

“Jamey Tesler is a dynamic leader and with several years of experience in senior roles in the transportation sector, he and the team at the Department are ready to advance the important work underway across Massachusetts’ transportation systems,” Baker said in a statement. “From safety to planning for the mobility needs of the Commonwealth’s future, the job of Transportation Secretary is hugely important and Jamey is the right person to lead the Department.”

Tesler has served as Registrar of Motor Vehicles. He also has years of experience across the Department of Transportation and has worked for more than 16 years in senior management roles in the public sector.

