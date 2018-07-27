Gov. Baker signs bill raising age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday that raises the minimum age for buying cigarettes and other tobacco products in Massachusetts from 18 to 21.

The bill, “An Act protecting youth from the health risks of tobacco and nicotine addiction,” not only raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products but also prohibits the use of tobacco products on any school grounds, and the sale of tobacco products by any pharmacy, hospital or other healthcare service establishment.

“Raising the age to buy tobacco products in the Commonwealth is an important step to prevent addiction for young people and encourage healthy choices,” Baker said in a statement. “We appreciate the Legislature’s collaboration to pass this bill that will limit the purchasing of cigarettes and other harmful products for those under 21 to support long-term health for the next generation.”

Five other states, California, New Jersey, Oregon, Hawaii, and Maine, have already raised the legal age to 21, according to The Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.

