Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation allowing emergency medical personnel to treat and transport police dogs injured in the line of duty on Tuesday.

“Nero’s Law,” is a reference to a K9 partner who was severely injured during an April 2018 incident in which New Bedford native and Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was killed.

There were multiple empty ambulances on the site of the incident, but Nero, who survived his injuries, had to be rushed to the animal hospital in a police cruiser.

The emergency treatment authorized under the bill would include basic first aid, CPR, and administering life-saving interventions such as naloxone.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)