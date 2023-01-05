BOSTON (WHDH) - Maura Healey will be sworn in as the next governor of Massachusetts at a historic inauguration ceremony Thursday morning.

Healey will become the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor in Massachusetts and the first openly gay female governor in the country. She will take the oath of office in the House chambers at the Statehouse around 11:30.

Following the swearing-in, Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll are expected to outline some of the goals of their administration. The day will end with an inauguration celebration at TD Garden, which will be headlined by Grammy award-winning artist Brandi Carlile.

The transition of power from Republican to Democratic hands began on Wednesday, when Gov. Charlie Baker met with Healey for the traditional exchange of symbolic items, a decades-old tradition.

The items include the original pewter key to the door of the governor’s office, a bible left by Gov. Benjamin Butler to his successor in 1844, the governor’s gavel made from the white oak frame of the U.S.S. Constitution, and a copy of the Massachusetts General Statutes from 1860, which includes notes from each governor to their successor and will now include a note from Baker to Healey.

Baker also participated in a symbolic “lone walk” out of the State House with his wife, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Polito’s husband.

Although some residents who gathered to say goodbye to Gov. Baker said it’s going to be hard to fill his shoes, Healey said she is ready for the challenge.

“I’m excited to assume this roll and responsibility,” said Healey. “It’s a tremendous privilege and its one I hope to carry out well.”

