BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey addressed the troubling trend of illegal car meetups happening across the state on Wednesday. The address comes after several unruly gatherings were reported on Sunday, including one in Boston in which a Boston police cruiser was vandalized and set on fire.

There have also been meetups in Fall River, Middleboro, and Randolph.

Five people were arrested in Fall River and two were arrested in Boston.

“Zero tolerance for this in the commonwealth, not gonna happen here and if you do it, you’re gonna be punished. I’m serious,” said Healey.

In her address, Healey said she’s working with state and local law enforcement to crack down on these meetups.

When asked if she condemns the crimes so that President Trump doesn’t send in the National Guard, like he has in other blue states, Healey said, “He shouldn’t. He absolutely shouldn’t. There’s no need for that here in Massachusetts. Local and state lawmakers work really closely and well together.”

“Crime does happen. I’m talking about a trend we’re seeing here,” said Healey. The important thing is we’re responding, we take action, we’re going to continue to do that, so there’s simply no reason for any guard to come anywhere near Massachusetts.”

Healey ordered the Massachusetts State Police to work with local police to monitor online planning of these activities, to identify the people involved, arrest them, and punish them.

“We want to see some teeth when they go in front of that judge,” said Larry Calderone, the President of the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association. “They’re actually going to pay in some way, shape, or form for that crime.”

Calderone said officers need to know the courts have their backs, which is why former police officer and current State Representative Steven Xiarhos said he’s introducing two bills.

Xiarhos’ first proposal strengthens the penalty for assaulting a police officer from a misdemeanor to a felony. He said the second bill is similar to one in Florida.

“If you’re gonna get-together and do these things and race and block roads and ambulances and public safety, and go after the police, we’re gonna make that illegal,” said Xiarhos. “And if you’re using a vehicle, which they do; motorcycles, cars, trucks, we’re gonna take it from you as a forfeiture.”

Governor Healey is also urging anyone who knows about any meetups to notify law enforcement ahead of time.

