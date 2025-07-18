FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey announced that statewide changes are coming to assisted living facilities in the wake of Sunday night’s fatal fire in Fall River.

The changes include letters being sent to residents and families about fire procedures, evacuation plans being posted in rooms and common areas, and submitting safety plans to the state within 30 days.

Nine people died in a fire at Gabriel House in Fall River late Sunday night.

The fire chief said when crews arrived on scene on Oliver Street residents were hanging out of windows, waiting for rescue. The response to the fire was massive, with 50 city firefighters responding – including 30 who were off-duty at the time.

