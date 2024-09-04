BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday selected former New Jersey Lt. Col. Geoffrey Noble as the next colonel of the Massachusetts State Police, capping a more than year-long search following the retirement of former state police Col. Christopher Mason.

Noble has spent 30 years in law enforcement, including 13 years in command roles. He is expected to assume leadership of the Massachusetts State Police in October.

“Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble has dedicated his career to public service, rising to the highest levels of the New Jersey State Police and delivering results on some of the most pressing issues facing law enforcement,” Healey said in a statement.

Healey said Noble is a “a principled, respected leader who is widely praised for his integrity, compassion and ability to bring people together.”

“I’m confident that he is the leader that our hardworking State Police team and the people of Massachusetts deserve,” she continued.

Mason retired in February of last year. Healey quickly appointed John Mawn, Jr. to serve as interim colonel while officials conducted a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

Healey settled on Noble, who retired from the New Jersey State Police in 2022.

In her own statement, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said Noble stood out during the search process “as a candidate who has successfully navigated challenges during his 30-year career in law enforcement…”

“We look forward to the future of the Massachusetts State Police under his leadership,” Driscoll said.

Though he spent most of his career in New Jersey, Noble got his start in law enforcement working as a summer police officer in Nantucket.

He moved to New Jersey in 1995 and rose through the state police ranks, serving as deputy superintendent for his final four years before he retired.

Set to helm an organization that has been the subject of multiple controversies in recent years, Noble said he is honored by Healey’s decision.

“The hardworking men and women of the State Police show up every day to keep the people of Massachusetts safe,” he said. “[A]nd they deserve a leader who is accessible, transparent and committed to the highest standards of integrity and excellence.”

“That is the focus I will bring as Colonel,” he continued.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)