BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura T. Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll have appointed Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable and previously held roles with the City of Boston under Mayor Marty Walsh and in the Labor and Workforce Development Office under Governor Deval Patrick.

“Massachusetts is facing a serious workforce shortage, and it’s negatively impacting our workers, employers and economic competitiveness,” Healey said in a statement. “Lauren Jones has a proven track record of collaborating with businesses and labor to expand workforce development opportunities, attract new businesses to our state, and give both workers and employers the support they need. Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I are confident she is the experienced, collaborative leader we need to lead the Office of Labor and Workforce Development.”

According to Healey, Jones has more than 17 years of experience working in local and state government, non-profits, and the private sector, with a particular focus on workforce development.

“Finding skilled talent for in-demand roles is among the greatest challenges impacting Massachusetts’ economy,” Jones said in a statement. “We need to harness the full potential of our community colleges, technical schools, apprenticeship programs and untapped talent to train the next generation of workers who will drive our economy, and we need to make sure those workers’ rights are protected each step of the way. I am honored that Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll have placed their faith in me to confront this challenge and deliver for the workers and businesses of Massachusetts.”

Jones holds a Master in Public Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Providence College. She lives in Boston.

