The Pope now owns a Rex Sox hat thanks to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

While Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited Italy and Vatican City this week to attend a climate summit, they presented Pope Francis with a few Bay State mementoes Thursday.

In addition to the Red Sox hat, Wu gave the Pope a bowl made from wood from a tree in the Arnold Arboretum, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

Healey gifted the Pope a USS Constitution Chelsea Clock engraved with the message, “Presented to His Holiness Pope Francis, Maura T. Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” according to Karissa Hand, Healey’s press secretary. She also gave him an inscribed copy of “Walden” by Henry David Thoreau, she said.

Both Thoreau and the Pope strongly believe in ensuring that nature is respected, Hand said in a statement.

“They each view the world as a precious resource that we all have a moral imperative to protect, and both have commitments to protecting our environment,” Hand said. “Not only is Thoreau a Massachusetts native, they’re both believers in living simply and embody what it means to live spiritually.”

At the climate summit on Wednesday, Healey announced that Massachusetts will partner with a social impact investing firm to launch a climate technology workforce training fund. Healey and Wu were joined by state Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer.

Other summit attendees included California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

