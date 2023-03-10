SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey voiced frustration over issues at the MBTA on Friday after a new round of delays at the T this week.

Officials announced speed restrictions on the Red, Orange, Blue and Green lines on Thursday night in response to findings from a site visit by the Department of Public Utilities on Monday of this week.

In a press conference Friday morning, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said restrictions were lifted on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines except for localized areas. Gonneville said that restrictions were still in place on the Green and Mattapan lines, where necessary inspections may take until Monday.

“The T is unacceptable right now,” Healey said while attending an event in Springfield.

Healey was visiting Springfield to address the city’s chamber of commerce. She told 7NEWS that she is “very concerned about what happened.

“I have been really clear that our focus is on safety and reliability,” she said. “We’ve made that a top priority and we’re going to continue to make that a top priority.”

Healey said she understands commuters’ frustrations, adding that she has “tremendous empathy for that.”

“We are working as quickly as we can and as hard as we can,” she said.

Former general manager Steve Poftak left his position earlier this year. Gonneville took over as the T’s interim general manager following Poftak’s departure.

As for naming a new general manager for the T, Healey confirmed one of her top selections is the current general manager of transit services in Ottawa, Canada.

Healey said she will make announcements about the general manager position in a matter of days.

“Obviously, that’s a really important position, but we’ll announce that when we’re ready,” she said.

Healey left Springfield Friday afternoon and headed back to Boston, expected to receive more information about recent speed restrictions.

Back in Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu was among others sharing their thoughts on the T’s issues.

“For commuters who are just trying to get where they’re trying to go on time, not get their pay docked from work [and] be with their families, we have to get this right,” Wu said.

