QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and members of the Boston Celtics organization joined in the 11th annual Saving by Shaving event Wednesday, which raises money for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Celtics star Jrue Holiday, Coach Joe Mazzulla, and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens were also on hand.

“It’s just great to see so many people out for a great cause,” Healey said.

The event has raised more than $50 million over the last 10 years.

