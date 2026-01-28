BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey filed her budget recommendation for 2027 on Wednesday, pertaining to spending, protecting services, and investing investing in programs to help Massachusetts residents.

The proposed budget is worth $62.8B and does not propose new taxes or fees. The budget represents a 1.1% growth over 2026’s estimated spending.

Certain highlights of the proposed budget include, $1.2 billion in targeted investments at the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to make housing more affordable and accessible, $1.22 billion to support Child Care Financial Assistance programs to funds help families afford care, $17 million to support student mental and social-emotional health, $645 million for core MassDOT operations, including $85 million in funding for snow and ice removal, $470 million in contract assistance to support MBTA operations in House 2, and $523 million to further support MBTA operating stabilization in the Fair Share supplemental budget.

“This budget is about making life easier and more affordable for Massachusetts residents and businesses,” said Governor Healey. “At a time when budgets across the country are tight, this proposal maximizes our resources to deliver on what matters most while controlling spending, protecting taxpayer dollars and driving economic growth. We’re lowering costs by continuing free school meals, no-cost community college, and expanding universal pre-K. We’re fixing our roads and bridges so you can get where you need to go faster and investing in our schools so that every child gets the best education possible. While President Trump is cutting federal funding and driving up costs, we’re focused on making a positive difference in people’s lives – and we’re doing it without any new taxes.”



