BOSTON (WHDH) - On Monday, Governor Maura Healey told Massachusetts residents who had their snap benefits fully funded this weekend, to use them.

Healey said no one should be afraid they will need to repay the money.

This all comes because the Trump administration ordered a freeze to snap funding during the federal shut-down.

But Massachusetts, along with other states, sued the administration demanding funding for snap benefits continue. A judge ruled in favor of the states.

Now the president wants to “pull back” that funding and says he’ll punish states that don’t comply.

“Its pretty cruel to deny funding to Americans. If Donald Trump is now gonna go and take back funds from Americas who were poor enough to qualify for SNAP, I just find that unimaginable, even for as callous as Donald Trump is,” Healey said

The governor also called on congress to extend healthcare credits, which are a sticking point in this government shutdown.

She says without it, health care premiums will skyrocket for hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents.

