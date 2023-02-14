BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll gave remarks at the UNCF HBCU Breakfast Tuesday morning to recognize Black History Month and historically Black colleges and universities.

At the event, Healey thanked members of her office, including Chief Secretary April English and Rep. Russell Holmes, for their contributions to the state.

She also said Black history needs to be remembered and honored.

“I just want to say happy Black History Month,” Healey said. “And I will be clear as your governor, Black history is American history.”

The first proclamation Healey signed as governor recognizes February as Black History Month in Massachusetts.

