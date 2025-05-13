BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is set to unveil new legislation aimed at cutting energy costs.

Energy bills across the state have soared recently. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities ordered six gas companies to reduce total gas bills by 5% in March and April.

The governor announced several steps to try to help customers, including one-time bill credits.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)