BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are officially under new leadership following a swearing in ceremony at the State House Friday morning.

Superintendent Col. Geoffrey Noble took his oath and officially assumed control of the state police at a time when the department faces a series of ongoing controversies.

“I took the oath today…with a profound sense of responsibility and a deep commitment to serving the Commonwealth,” Noble told reporters.

Noble comes to Massachusetts after already spending 30 years in law enforcement. Noble’s career includes 13 years spent in command roles primarily with the New Jersey State Police.

He is the first colonel to be named from outside the Massachusetts State Police ranks following a 2020 police reform law that afforded the governor more leeway in selecting leaders to helm the state police.

“I’m a career public servant,” Noble said. “My heart is in the right place. I’m here for one reason and one reason only — I’m a career public servant and I’m honored to serve.”

Among scandals, Noble is immediately facing pressure to reform the state police following the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died following a medical emergency during a training exercise in a boxing ring.

State police have taken action, including suspending full-contact boxing training while they complete an internal investigation.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell also recently appointed an independent investigator to probe Delgado-Garcia’s death.

Healey announced Noble as her pick for colonel early last month. After Delgado-Garcia died, she said she asked Noble to launch an additional independent review of state police academy policies and training.

Noble said he had not been officially briefed on the situation as of Friday. But he said officials will complete a “complete review.”

“We will be transparent,” he said.

Beyond questions about state police training practices, multiple state troopers are currently at the center of internal affairs investigations for their actions stemming from the Karen Read murder case.

Asked how he will address such issues, Noble said he will “work collectively with the command staff.”

“We will aggressively address the challenges that we see,” he said.

Before the Karen Read case or the death of Delgado-Garcia, dozens of troopers were involved in an overtime scandal dating back to 2015.

The scandal resulted in firings, discipline and criminal charges.

Years later, Noble in his initial statement after his appointment last month said he is committed to leading the state police to a brighter future.

“The hardworking men and women of the State Police show up every day to keep the people of Massachusetts safe,” he said. “[A]nd they deserve a leader who is accessible, transparent and committed to the highest standards of integrity and excellence.”

