BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey is set to announce Monday her plans to protect access to abortion medication in Massachusetts.

Healey will outline how her administration will make sure residents can get mifepristone after a federal court ruling Friday blocked the FDA’s two-decade-old approval of the use of the drug.

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra slammed the court’s ruling.

“What you saw by that one judge in that one court in that one state, that’s not America,” he said. “America goes by the evidence, America does what’s fair, America does what is transparent and we can show that what we do is for the right reasons.”

The ruling is now on a seven-day hold due to impeding appeals. The DOJ has filed an appeal and is waiting for its day in court.

