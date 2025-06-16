BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is set to host New England governors and Canadian officials Monday to talk about the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

They are expected to meet at the State House. Leaders hope to work to maintain economic relationships that benefit local businesses and residents.

They will also discuss opportunities to partner on energy, trade, tourism, and manufacturing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)