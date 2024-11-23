MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey is urging striking teachers in Beverly and Marblehead to reach an agreement that would return students to classrooms on Monday regardless of whether a new contract has been signed.

In a statement Saturday, Healey wrote, “It is unacceptable that students have been out of school for over two weeks. It’s hurting our young people, parents and families above all else. Students need to be back in school on Monday.”

It continued, “I have spoken to all parties, and I believe they are at a place where they should be able to reach an agreement this weekend, and they should do so. If they don’t reach that agreement, they should ensure that students can return to the classroom on Monday while these negotiations continue. These parties must continue to negotiate throughout the weekend. The Lieutenant Governor and I have been and will continue to request updates throughout the weekend. Our young people need to be back in school.”

A teachers union in Gloucester has reached a tentative agreement with the school committee to return students to the classroom on Monday. Unions in Beverly and Marblehead continue to strike without an agreement reached.

