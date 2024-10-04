CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey shared a moment with a beaver named Nibi Friday, one day after Healey stepped in to save Nibi from being released Thursday.

Nibi gained viral attention after MassWildlife informed her caretaker, Jane Newhouse, that she would need to be returned to the wild.

Newhouse rescued Nibi from the side of the road nearly two years ago. She helped nurse Nibi back to health. But because Nibi was so young, Newhouse said she never acquired the skills to survive on her own.

Though she was healthy, Newhouse argued releasing Nibi as required by state law would have been akin to a death sentence.

Newhouse and others rallied to save Nibi’s life. On Thursday, Healey heeded their calls, issuing a permit designating Nibi as an educational animal.

“It’s been a busy, busy week for Nibi,” Healey said during her visit with Nibi.

“I was beside myself,” Newhouse said of her reaction to the permit. “I was so happy to know that it was over and that Nibi was safe.”

Before Healey’s permit, local lawmakers pushed MassWildlife to reconsider requiring Nibi’s release.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday delaying the removal. Had Healey not issued the permit for Newhouse to keep Nibi, she would have been in court Friday arguing her case.

“We all care about what is best for the beaver known as Nibi and all wild animals throughout our state,” MassWildlife said in a statement.

With Nibi now designated as an educational animal, her future will include teaching others about conservation.

For now, though, her supporters are eager to leave her in Chelmsford where she belongs.

“We’re going to move slowly starting with smaller groups and do the best we can to educate people without stressing Nibi out,” Newhouse said. “So we’ll see how she responds to it.”

“I believe she’ll respond really well,” Newhouse continued.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)