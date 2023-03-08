BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey’s proposed state budget would help cut costs for low-income riders who rely on the MBTA for transportation.

Five million dollars have been allocated in the budget for low-income riders. Healey says the money will come from additional revenues collected through the state’s new Millionaire’s Tax.

This is Healey’s first proposal to the Commonwealth. The total budget she proposed is $55.5 billion.

Right now, the T has discounted fare programs for students and seniors, but not for lower income families.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)