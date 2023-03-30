BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey announced funding for 450 new affordable housing units across Massachusetts on Wednesday as part of this year’s Permanent Supportive Housing Grant Awards.

The awards total more than $62 million and will support 12 affordable projects that offer specialized services to residents, including one on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain. Nearly all the new housing units will be reserved for low-income households, including 317 allocated for very low-income residents.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that Massachusetts residents have access to safe, secure and affordable housing,” Healey said in a statement. “We’re proud to support projects in every region of our state that are providing permanent supportive housing for families, seniors, veterans, young people and people experiencing homelessness. This is the type of housing production that we want to drive in communities across the state to lower costs and address our housing crisis.”

Wednesday’s awards include $62 million in direct subsidies, including federal ARPA funding, and state and federal housing tax credits which will create an additional $74 million in equity for projects.

Healey said one of the state’s new housing projects is slated for Washington Street in Jamaica Plain. The Neighborhood Development Corporation will be awarded $8 million to build 39 affordable one-bedroom units, with 12 further restricted for very low-income seniors.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)