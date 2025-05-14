BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday announced a hiring freeze across the executive branch of the state government.

No new employees will be able to be hired in the governor’s office and several executive offices beginning May 27, Healey’s administration said in a statement.

The governor said this is in response to expected federal funding cuts and rising inflation.

Healey’s administration will reevaluate how effective the freeze is at a later date.

“The people of Massachusetts expect us to protect and maximize their tax dollars, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Healey said in a statement. “Tariffs and funding cuts from Washington are causing so much economic damage and instability. We are taking this step to prepare for more uncertain economic times, protect taxpayer dollars, and move our state forward while ensuring funding will be available for the vital services people need.”

