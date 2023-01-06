BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey celebrated her inauguration Thursday night with a party at TD Garden.

Healey took the oath of office as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts just after 12:30 p.m., celebrating the occasion several hours later with a packed stadium and music by Grammy award-winning artist Brandi Carlile.

“We are committed to truly being a Commonwealth,” Healey said in a speech at TD Garden. “A Commonwealth that looks after one another, that lifts up one another, that takes care of one another.”

On Friday morning, Healey will swear in members of her cabinet hold her first cabinet meeting. Later in the day, she will speak about her first executive order, creating the first cabinet-level climate chief.

During her first 100 days in office, Healey hopes to create a standalone housing secretary, work on tax deductions for renters, and appoint an MBTA safety chief. Within her first year, she would also like to fund the hiring of 1,000 new workers to focus on operation of the T.

Other things Healey says she wants to accomplish while in office include increasing funding for state universities and making community college free for people age 25 and older who don’t have a college degree.

