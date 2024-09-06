BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey and other state officials on Friday announced a new multi-state offshore wind energy purchasing plan that promises to be Massachusetts’ largest offshore wind selection to date.

Healey spoke about the effort at a press conference, calling it a historic step forward toward energy independence.

“I would not be making these investments if I didn’t know and believe that this was the right thing to do for Massachusetts,” Healey said.

Massachusetts is selecting nearly 2,700 megawatts from three different offshore wind projects, including SouthCoast Wind, New England Wind and Vineyard Wind.

Rhode Island is selecting 200 megawatts from one project.

Healey said the partnership will make Massachusetts air cleaner, create good jobs, and lower electricity costs for residents and businesses.

In total, Massachusetts’ share of the energy will be enough to power 1.4 million homes.

Secretary Rebecca Tepper of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said the 2,700 megawatt selection will account for roughly 20% of Massachusetts’ energy load.

Some of the turbines that will generate power across the three projects in this selection are already in operation.

SouthCoast Wind ultimately plans to build about 75 turbines roughly 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

Speaking with 7NEWS, SouthCoast CEO Michael Brown said he was “absolutely delighted.”

“It’s a great day for us and our project,” he said.

Vineyard Wind had a turbine fail roughly 15 miles off the coast of Nantucket in mid-July. The turbine broke apart and soon resulted in debris washing up on Nantucket beaches.

Despite valid concerns, Brown said turbines are safe. He also pointed out that SouthCoast is owned by a worldwide developer of offshore wind.

“We are experts in offshore wind,” he said. “We have multiple projects throughout the world and we’ve never had a problem like this.”

Massachusetts is required by law to hit certain benchmarks to reduce emissions.

Asked where the state is in its efforts to hit those benchmarks, Healey responded.

“These things take time, obviously,” she said. “…But what’s important is we’re in the game and we’re leading and we’re playing on a number of fronts.”

While officials celebrated Friday’s announcement, the State House News Service reported it fell short of an envisioned 6,000 megawatt selection split between Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Healey’s office still touted the project, though, adding in a statement “The world will look to New England for the future of clean energy.”

Healey said state officials are also working to expand solar power options, pointing to a recent $156 million grant from the federal government to support solar projects.

