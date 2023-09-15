BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard Friday ahead of expected impacts from Hurricane Lee this weekend.

The storm isn’t expected to make landfall in Massachusetts. Still, Lee is forecast to bring wind, rain and storm surge to parts of southern New England beginning overnight and continuing through part of the day Saturday.

“As we’ve seen in recent weeks, severe weather is not to be taken lightly,” Healey said at a press conference announcing her state of emergency declaration.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for some communities on Thursday morning, later expanding the warning to include a large stretch of coastline in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

By Friday morning, a coastal flood warning was also in place for Cape Cod and Nantucket, warning of minor to moderate flooding with high tides around 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Healey said she activated up to 50 National Guard members to support storm preparations and responses, including the use of highwater vehicles that she said at least 10 towns requested.

“Our hope is that they are not needed but the important news is that they will be in place,” Healey said.

In addition to her state of emergency declaration and the National Guard activation, Healey on Friday said she asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to issue a pre-disaster emergency declaration “which would make Massachusetts eligible for Direct Federal Assistance for response costs including personnel, equipment, supplies, and evacuation assistance.”

Healey said local, county and state officials have been in communication with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center as they make preparations and said the Red Cross was pre-staged around the state as of Friday afternoon.

Come Saturday morning, Healey said the state’s emergency operations center in Framingham will also activate at 7 a.m. alongside regional emergency management operations centers in Franklin and Tewksbury to help manage the storm response.

While state authorities finalize preparations, Eversource officials this week their crews have also been preparing to handle possible power outages in areas on Cape Cod, the South Shore, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard that could see the region’s most intense storm conditions.

Eversource said it had more than 400 line crews prepared to help as of Friday morning.

Eversource officials said they also brought in another 200 tree crews to help manage trees and branches that could fall during Lee’s brush with New England.

