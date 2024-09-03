Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is demanding justice for the woman allegedly killed by a former Stoughton police officer.

Sandra Birchmore, 23, died in 2021. At the time, the state’s medical examiner determined that Birchmore took her own life and no criminal charges were filed.

Federal investigators later reviewed the evidence and decided her death was a homicide.

Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell was arrested in Revere last week, accused of killing Birchmore and staging her death to look like a suicide.

Prosecutors said Farwell sexually exploited Birchmore when she was underage. They said he killed her to prevent authorities from finding out the details of that abuse.

Healey spoke out, saying Birchmore deserves justice.

“The idea that somebody in the position of power preyed on her — it disgusts me and the people or person who did this need to be held accountable to the full extent of the law and the Birchmore family deserves justice,” Healey said. “We can’t bring Sandra back, but it’s very important that there be accountability, and that justice be done.”

Farwell resigned from the Stoughton Police Department in 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)